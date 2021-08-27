Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $45.48. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86.

Asahi Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASBRF)

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Other. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

