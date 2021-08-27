Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,960 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 2.96% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $97,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABG stock traded up $5.48 on Friday, hitting $190.86. 124,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

