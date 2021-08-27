Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Trading Down 8.3%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 219,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 139,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ascendant Resources from C$0.40 to C$0.35 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.17 million and a PE ratio of -5.85.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

