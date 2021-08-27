AscendEX (BitMax) Token Market Cap Achieves $1.32 Billion (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on major exchanges. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.13 or 0.00773767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00100337 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

