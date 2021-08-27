ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $377.04 on Friday. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $134.88 and a fifty-two week high of $387.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $411.81 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASMIY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a $329.68 price objective on ASM International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ASM International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.68.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

