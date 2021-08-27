ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Up 195.6% in August

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, an increase of 195.6% from the July 29th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16.

Get ASM Pacific Technology alerts:

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.