ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €700.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €700.00 ($823.53) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €610.00 ($717.65) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €614.18 ($722.57).

