ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Up 268.0% in August

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, an increase of 268.0% from the July 29th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cheuvreux lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.63%. On average, research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

