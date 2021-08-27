Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,608 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,846 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $87.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.10, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

