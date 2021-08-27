Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,784 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $33,124,471. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $450.55 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

