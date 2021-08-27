Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,137 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 127,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.42. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.