Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Celanese worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CE stock opened at $158.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.75. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $100.02 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

