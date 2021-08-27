Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,936 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of NortonLifeLock worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after acquiring an additional 168,548 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after acquiring an additional 274,186 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 293,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,292,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,694,000 after acquiring an additional 634,487 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 40,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.15. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

