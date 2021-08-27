Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $172.43 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.71, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.03.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

