Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 12,264 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after buying an additional 5,043,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,843,000. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

