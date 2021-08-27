Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 27,000 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.37% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period.

Shares of REET opened at $28.67 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51.

