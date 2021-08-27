Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,139 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

