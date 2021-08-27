Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $13,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.07.

LH stock opened at $301.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $307.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

