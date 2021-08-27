Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 90.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 443,165 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $165.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $449.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

