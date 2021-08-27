Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $578.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.35. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $584.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total value of $2,007,880.00. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,081 shares of company stock worth $7,346,166 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.