Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.74 Million Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.27% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

