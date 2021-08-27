Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.86 Million Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,097 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of American Campus Communities worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after buying an additional 3,759,884 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 671,188 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 945,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,796,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,158,000 after acquiring an additional 415,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,206,000 after acquiring an additional 414,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,297 shares of company stock worth $1,153,253 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 712.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

