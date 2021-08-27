Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.92 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Dover worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dover by 83.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

NYSE DOV opened at $174.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $175.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.