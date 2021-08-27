Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.97 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,307,000 after acquiring an additional 213,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,693,000 after buying an additional 48,198 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after buying an additional 2,639,056 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after buying an additional 828,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $117.16 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

