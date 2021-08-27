Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.14 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,564 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 254.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,393,000 after buying an additional 2,367,733 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Hess by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hess by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,239,000 after purchasing an additional 840,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,730,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -124.81 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

