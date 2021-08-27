Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.21 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. DA Davidson increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

BR stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.12. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

In other news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,748 shares of company stock valued at $8,996,595. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

