Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,488 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Incyte worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 525.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $71.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

