Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.54 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Dollar Tree worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

DLTR stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

