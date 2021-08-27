Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.64 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 306,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 39,016 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,857,000 after buying an additional 180,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

