Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.74 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $12,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after buying an additional 2,073,897 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after buying an additional 3,638,125 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after buying an additional 5,027,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,280,000 after buying an additional 270,692 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

