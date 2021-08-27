Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.76 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,084 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Entergy worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 202.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 61.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,044. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETR opened at $113.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.14. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $114.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

