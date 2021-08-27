Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.85 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,239 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $12,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

