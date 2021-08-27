Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.96 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

LBRDK opened at $186.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.86 and a fifty-two week high of $188.90.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

