Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.53 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $13,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after buying an additional 3,207,782 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,657,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OXY stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

