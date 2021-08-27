Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,414 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Kilroy Realty worth $12,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.57.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

