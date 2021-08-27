Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTON opened at $114.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.02 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

PTON has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.22.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

