Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 28,532 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,532 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.34% of Equity Commonwealth worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.76 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQC shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

