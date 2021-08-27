Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,378 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $496,155.00. Insiders have sold 19,504 shares of company stock worth $10,084,239 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

Shares of EPAM opened at $622.34 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.67 and a 52 week high of $642.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $560.10.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

