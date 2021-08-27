Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 24,847 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,847 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 381,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 9.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 20.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 80.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 79.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

