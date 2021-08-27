Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,706 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in V.F. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 590,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,372,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $76.50 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

