Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,716 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.30% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $11,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.