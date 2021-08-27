Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,963 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,689,000 after acquiring an additional 120,368 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,855,000 after purchasing an additional 143,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after purchasing an additional 684,761 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $292.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 221.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.44. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

