Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 65,845 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,845 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 310,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 32,651 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

LXP stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

