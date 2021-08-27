Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 94,783 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,783 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of FirstEnergy worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

NYSE:FE opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

