Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after buying an additional 230,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $256.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.29. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

