Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Short Interest Up 285.7% in August

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ARHH stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13. Assure has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Assure had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assure will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

