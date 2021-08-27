Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

AML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Natalie Massenet bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £76,000 ($99,294.49). Also, insider Robin Freestone bought 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, with a total value of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 39,724 shares of company stock worth $74,740,144.

AML stock opened at GBX 1,929.50 ($25.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of GBX 920 ($12.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,921.99.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

