Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,921.99

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,921.99 ($25.11) and traded as low as GBX 1,905 ($24.89). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 1,919 ($25.07), with a volume of 128,042 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,921.99.

In related news, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 30,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,871 ($24.44) per share, with a total value of £574,677.65 ($750,820.03). Also, insider Robin Freestone acquired 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, for a total transaction of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). Insiders acquired 39,724 shares of company stock worth $74,740,144 over the last three months.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

