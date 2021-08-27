ATC Coin Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 54.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $593,078.15 and $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.01 or 0.00360844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

