Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,842,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,654 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.92% of Atkore worth $130,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Atkore by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Atkore by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.29. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,720. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.